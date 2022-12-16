Not being neglected by party, says former CM Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday dismissed reports that he was being neglected by the ruling party, saying he has toiled to bring the party to power.

“There is no truth in the statement that I am being neglected. I am attending all the programmes,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for Koppal, where BJP national president JP Nadda participated in a programme on Thursday also attended by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

When asked if attempts were being made to finish him off politically, the party veteran said, “There is no truth in it. No one can finish off anyone. I have my own strength. I have strengthened the party and toiled to bring BJP to power. The entire state knows this.”

According to people familiar with the development, Yediyurappa (79) had initially decided not to attend the Koppal event as he had not received a formal invitation. A party official requesting anonymity said that the party later sent a member of the legislative council (MLC) to invite him.

On Thursday morning, Yediyurappa said he would participate in the party event, adding that there was no need for people to invite him as “it is his duty to attend party programmes”.

Speaking to reporters in Koppal, Yediyurappa said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, will return to power with 140 seats in Karnataka. Elections to the 224-member legislative assembly in the state are scheduled for next year.

“The BJP is one and united. Our party will come to power. So, we need people’s blessings,” said Yediyurappa, who is a member of the BJP’s central parliamentary committee.

He also ruled out the possibility of becoming chief minister again. “I don’t have ambition for power. I have just one desire to bring the BJP to power again for which we all are working together,” he said.

Bommai, meanwhile, also rubbished reports of differences with his predecessor Yediyurappa. “Mine is son and father relationship (with Yediyurappa). Hence, it (differences) will never happen on any occasion for whatsoever reason. Those who are expecting it will be disappointed,” he said.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said Yediyurappa had participated with Bommai at Jan Sankalp Yatra functions across the state. “Yediyurappa has a national responsibility and cannot be everywhere. He is one of the top leaders of our party...,” he said.

However, the Opposition claimed there was a rift within the BJP. “There’s a big rift in BJP. You know statements of some of their leaders and CM’s political secretary... A lot of things are going on. It’s boiling. I don’t know when it will explode,” state Congress president DK Shivakumar told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)