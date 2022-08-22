Oppose or defend important personalities on rationality: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets and create law and order problems.
Talking to reporters here on Sunday on his way to participate in a number of programmes in Haveri district, he said former Prime Minister late Smt Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country.
Replying to a question, Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently. Instruction has also been given to provide proper security to the Opposition leader. However, it is left to political parties not to give political touch to this incident. But maintaining law and order is the duty of all political parties, he added.
‘All govts consult stakeholders while framing any policy’: Manish Sisodia
Delhi's deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said the multiple probes unleashed by central agencies will not expose any wrongdoing by him or the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party are not interested in plugging corruption, but want to stop Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity across the country, he said.
Delhi Air traffic controller tests positive for psychoactive substance
An Air Traffic Controller at the Delhi airport has tested positive for a psychoactive substance and has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator DGCA, sources said on Sunday. The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here was subjected to the drug test. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.
Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS. Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.
Over 800 govt buildings owe Chandigarh MC ₹84 crore in property tax
Over 800 buildings of Punjab, Haryana and central governments in Chandigarh, and even UT administration, are among the list of defaulters, who are being sent recovery notices with a two-week deadline. Guest houses in PU owe MC more than ₹1.21 crore. Similarly, the outstanding tax against different canteen buildings at PU is around ₹3.91 crore. Haryana's mini-secretariat has a pending bill of ₹1.41 crore, Haryana's printing press ₹30 lakh and Haryana Tax Tribunal ₹9.57 lakh.
20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh road rage incident
In the second murder in Chandigarh in as many days, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four men amid a road rage tussle on the Sector 17/22 dividing road on Sunday morning. The victim, Sagar, lived in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, and worked at a factory. Acting swiftly, a crime branch team arrested all four accused within five hours. Their car was also recovered.
