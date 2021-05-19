Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Orders placed for Covid-19 vaccines, expect to deliver at least one dose to all by December: Karnataka deputy CM
bengaluru news

Orders placed for Covid-19 vaccines, expect to deliver at least one dose to all by December: Karnataka deputy CM

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka CN Ashwathnarayan and state health minister K Sudhakar have said that the government aims to inoculate beneficiaries in the state with at least one dose by end of 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Karnataka has administered 11,361,234 doses of the vaccine, according to the central ministry’s dashboard. In picture - A medical worker prepares to inoculate a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The Karnataka state government aims to inoculate the entire population of the state with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of December 2021, deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Wednesday. The deputy CM also said that the state has already placed orders for the vaccines with the manufacturers and has also requested them to increase the supply.

“We have placed orders for 2 crore vaccine doses with SII [Serum Institute of India] and 1 crore with Bharat Biotech. They have started supplying, around 10 lakh vaccines have been supplied by the SII, around 1.5 lakh doses supplied by Bharat Biotech. We are requesting them to scale up the supply,” news agency ANI quoted Ashwathnarayan as saying.

“It's a matter of time. By August, we will have huge vaccine availability. Probability by end of December, we can expect the entire population to have at least a single dose,” the deputy CM further added.

Also read | Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa announces 1,250 cr relief package, oppn says it’s insufficient

Earlier in the day, state health minister K Sudhakar also made similar comments when he said that the state government intends to vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state by the end of the year. “Our major objective is to vaccinate all by October end or November end. All our efforts are in the direction of vaccinating every citizen by the end of the year,” news agency PTI quoted Sudhakar as saying.

The health minister also confirmed that the state has received over a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the two manufacturers in India -- Covishield doses from the Serum Institute of India in Pune and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’ Covaxin.

“The state has so far received 10,94,000 doses;- 9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,000 Covaxin, as part of direct procurement from manufacturers. It has also received an additional 1,11,24,470 doses from the Government of India,” ANI quoted the health minister as saying on Wednesday.

Karnataka has emerged as the country’s new Covid-19 hotspot in the second wave of the pandemic. With 575,049 active cases as of the day, it accounts for 25 per cent of India’s active caseload, data from the Union health ministry showed. Also, as of 7am on the day, the state has administered 11,361,234 doses of the vaccine, according to the central ministry’s dashboard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka covid-19 coronavirus cn ashwathnarayan
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP