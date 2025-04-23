Menu Explore
Pahalgam terror attack: Over 40 tourists from Karnataka stranded in Kashmir, CM orders special flight to evacuate

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2025 05:23 PM IST

Over 40 tourists from Karnataka remain stranded in Kashmir; special flight arranged for their safe return.

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of two Kannadigas and left dozens stranded, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced swift measures to ensure the safe return of all affected state residents.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(PTI)

Over 40 tourists from Karnataka, who were vacationing in Kashmir, remain stranded after the attack. The Chief Minister has directed officials to arrange a special flight to bring them home safely. “Our top priority is to ensure that every Kannadiga returns home unharmed. We are committed to their safety,” Siddaramaiah said in a message posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A rescue team was dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, and Karnataka’s Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been sent to coordinate evacuation efforts on the ground. The Chief Minister urged all tourists from the state currently in the region to stay calm, reassuring them that the government is actively working with J&K authorities to provide support.

In the aftermath of the attack, Siddaramaiah personally reached out to the bereaved families of the victims. He spoke to Pallavi, wife of Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, and Sujatha, wife of Bharat Bhushan from Mathikere in Bengaluru, offering his condolences and support.

Bharat Bhushan was tragically shot dead in front of his wife and their three-year-old son, who survived the attack. Similarly, Manjunath Rao, a realtor, was killed while on the trip with his family. The bodies of both victims are expected to be flown back to Karnataka later today, accompanied by their relatives.

To streamline rescue and coordination efforts, the Karnataka government has issued multiple helpline numbers: 080-43344334, 080-43344335, 080-43344336, 080-43344342. Tour operators, travel agents, and anyone with information on tourists currently in Jammu and Kashmir have been urged to contact these lines.

“This is a deeply painful time for the families involved and for all of us,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “We stand with our people and will ensure their safety and well-being with utmost urgency and care.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

