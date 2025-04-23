Karnataka Home Minister calls Pahalgam attack a major lapse, urges swift action against terrorists

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, describing it as a serious breakdown in both security and intelligence. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara.

Calling it a “glaring failure” of the country’s intelligence apparatus, Parameshwara expressed shock over how the attack could occur despite India’s otherwise robust military intelligence setup. “We have a capable and experienced intelligence network that has proven itself in the past. What’s puzzling is how such a breach went undetected — where did the terrorists come from, and how did they reach the spot unnoticed?” he asked while speaking to the media.

The Minister demanded that the Union government immediately trace the group responsible and ensure they are neutralised without hesitation. “This should be treated with utmost urgency. The perpetrators must be dealt with mercilessly,” he said.

Comparing the scale of the Pahalgam tragedy to the 2019 Pulwama attack, where 47 soldiers lost their lives, Parameshwara noted that the country had not seen such a large-scale terror strike since then. “This is deeply worrying, especially given reports that Hindu pilgrims were specifically targeted,” he said.

He reiterated that while security forces were in place, the terrorists seemed to have completely bypassed military surveillance. “This wasn’t just a lapse in protection — it was enabled by a failure in intelligence,” he remarked. According to the Minister, the assailants subjected the victims to cruelty before killing them. “They were summoned by the terrorists before being shot. It’s horrifying. The government must act swiftly and sternly,” he added.

Addressing speculation about internal support, Parameshwara said authorities must investigate every angle — including whether locals or people in uniform were involved. “If any such links are found, those responsible must be identified and punished without mercy. This is not just about politics — it’s about our national and community security,” he stressed.

He clarified that his criticism was not politically motivated. “This is not the time to bring political parties into the conversation. I haven’t named any party, only referred to the central government. We need to rise above party lines in moments like these.”

The Minister also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, including two from Karnataka who were among those killed. “My prayers are with the families of the deceased. May they find the strength to endure this tragic loss,” he said.

