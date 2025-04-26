Pakistani flags pasted on Karnataka roads in protest against Pahalgam terror attack, 6 detained

In a show of anger against the recent terrorist attack targeting tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Bajrang Dal activists pasted Pakistani flags on roads across various locations in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Friday, Deccan Herald reported. Large stickers resembling Pakistan's national flag were spotted at key junctions of Kalaburagi. (Representational Image)(AFP)

Large stickers resembling Pakistan's national flag were spotted at key junctions including Jagat Circle, Aland Naka, Market Chowk, and Sath Gumbaz. The unusual mode of protest quickly drew attention and prompted swift action from law enforcement authorities, the report added.

City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D, along with senior police personnel, visited the affected areas and ordered the removal of the flags., the report further added. Officials also detained several individuals for questioning under preventive measures.

Speaking to media, the official confirmed that no prior permission had been sought for the protest.

“Bajrang Dal members staged a protest by pasting Pakistani flags on city roads to denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam. However, they had not obtained permission, leading to confusion among the public. Six people were taken into preventive custody and later released,” he said according to the publication.

The police are continuing their inquiry into the incident to prevent any further law and order issues.

"No need for war"

Amid rising tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday emphasized that war with Pakistan was not a solution. Instead, he pointed to a "security lapse" behind the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, and called for stronger security measures in the Kashmir valley.

"There has been a clear lapse in security. We do not support the idea of war. What’s needed now is for the central government to tighten security and work towards restoring peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He urged the Union government to prioritize boosting security infrastructure in the region to prevent further tragedies.

(With agency inputs)

