Siddaramaiah mocks PM Modi’s vow to track, punish terrorists, calls Pahalgam attack 'central intelligence failure'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong-worded statement on punishing those responsible for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, saying such promises had been made in the past with little outcome. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a special meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday.(PTI)

Siddaramaiah recalled a similar assurance made by Modi after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of over 40 soldiers. “Even after that statement, 27 people were killed in Pahalgam by terrorists. He had then said he would wipe out terrorism. What happened?” the Chief Minister asked according to news agency PTI.

His comments came in response to Modi's remark that India would "identify, track, and punish" the terrorists and their backers “beyond their imagination” following the Pahalgam attack.

Terming the incident a “central intelligence failure,” Siddaramaiah questioned the government's preparedness and accountability.

The April 22 attack at a tourist spot near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people dead, most of them tourists, in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since Pulwama.

When asked about the all-party meeting convened in New Delhi on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said he had no clear update on the discussions. “There were a lot of people around me, and I couldn’t follow it properly,” he added.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire

Troops from India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir, officials said on Friday, just days after a deadly attack in the region triggered global concern.

The United Nations has urged both nuclear-armed nations to exercise “maximum restraint” following the incident, which marked the deadliest civilian attack in Kashmir in 25 years.

Tensions between the two countries have sharply escalated, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing “cross-border terrorism” and fuelling unrest in the Muslim-majority territory.

(With agency inputs)