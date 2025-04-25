Anirudh Ravichander defers Bengaluru concert ticket sales after Pahalgam terror attack

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has postponed ticket sales for his upcoming concert in Bengaluru as a mark of respect for the victims and their families. Anirudh Ravichander.

New date of tickets sale to be announced soon

The second show of his much-anticipated Hukum World Tour, scheduled for June 1 in Bengaluru, was set to open for ticket bookings on April 24. However, organisers announced that the sale has been deferred in light of the “current national situation.” A revised date for ticket bookings will be announced soon.

In a statement posted on social media, Anirudh expressed sorrow over the attack. “The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” he wrote.

He further stated, “Considering the current national situation, we are postponing the ticket sales for the Second Show – HUKUM World Tour, Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to go live today at 2 PM.”

Anirudh’s tour has been drawing huge anticipation across India, with the Bengaluru show expected to be a sell-out. Fans have largely supported the decision, praising the artist’s sensitivity during a time of national mourning.

The terrorists' attack, targeting civilians reportedly on the basis of their religious identity, has left the nation shocked. The attack took place in the meadows of Pahalgam, where people from various parts of India had gathered for vacation. A total of 26 people died in this brutal terror attack that left the entire nation shocked. Toursists from across the Indian states were among the deceased and many prominent world leaders expressed thier grief over the incident. PM Narendra Modi declared that the India will retaliate to this act of terrorism.