Bengaluru doctor booked for allegedly killing stray dog by throwing from second floor: Report

A 33-year-old neurosurgeon in Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly throwing a community dog from the second floor of his apartment, leading to its death, reported The Indian Express. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on April 20 at Brindavan Apartments in Lakkasandra, southeast Bengaluru. A stray dog was allegedly killed by a Bengaluru doctor by throwing it from the second floor. ((Representational image generated using AI))

Also Read - Former ISRO chief and renowned space scientist K Kasturirangan dies in Bengaluru at 84

According to the report, the dog, Scooby, was being cared for by residents of the complex. The complaint filed by Ayush Bannerjee, a 22-year-old student, revealed that Scooby fell onto a parked car, breaking the windshield and suffering fatal head injuries. Residents alleged that they saw Dr Sagar Ballal enter his flat moments after the fall and lock the door. He allegedly ignored calls and kept his lights off through the night.

The next morning, when residents confronted him, Dr Ballal denied involvement. Based on the complaint, Adugodi police booked him under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with grievous harm caused to animals.

Residents said this was the second such incident involving Scooby. On February 5, the dog was found injured under similar circumstances and was treated for a broken spine at a city veterinary hospital. It had returned to the complex only four days before the fatal fall.

The doctor has similar past

The police complaint also reportedly mentions a past allegation against Dr Ballal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In 2022, he was named in an FIR filed by animal rights group People for Animals, which accused him of harming a stray dog. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed that FIR in 2024, citing lack of concrete evidence.

Also Read - Karnataka Governor clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to split BBMP

Bengaluru police told the publication that they are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering additional statements to determine what happened on the night of April 20.