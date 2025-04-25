Former ISRO chief and renowned space scientist K Kasturirangan dies in Bengaluru at 84

Eminent space scientist and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, Dr. K Kasturirangan, passed away at the age of 84 in Bengaluru on Friday. According to officials, he had been battling health issues for some time and breathed his last at his residence early in the morning. His mortal remains will be placed at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) on April 27 to allow colleagues, admirers, and the public to pay their final respects. Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan

All about Dr. K Kasturirangan

Dr. Kasturirangan was a towering figure in Indian science and education policy. Apart from leading India’s space programme during a critical phase, he also played a vital role in shaping the nation’s educational framework. He chaired the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP), contributing significantly to reforms in India’s academic landscape. Over the years, he held numerous distinguished positions — serving as the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, and Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru between 2004 and 2009.

As ISRO Chairman, he steered the Indian space programme with distinction for over nine years, also holding the roles of Chairman of the Space Commission and Secretary to the Government of India during his tenure. His leadership laid the groundwork for several significant satellite and launch vehicle missions that elevated India’s stature in global space research.

A respected astrophysicist, Dr. Kasturirangan specialized in high-energy astrophysics, focusing on X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy. His pioneering research on cosmic X-ray sources, gamma-ray bursts, and the interaction of cosmic rays with the Earth’s lower atmosphere made important contributions to the field of space science.

Dr. Kasturirangan was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and a member of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, where he continued to influence national policy across sectors.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)