Mangaluru KSRTC conductor arrested for alleged sexual harassment after viral bus video

Mangaluru police have arrested a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor on charges of sexual harassment after a video surfaced online showing him misbehaving with a female passenger. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, was taken into custody on Thursday following a formal complaint. A bus conductor allegedly groped a passenger in moving bus and he has been arrested by Karnataka police.

According to a report in The Hindu, the incident occurred on a bus traveling from Mudipu to Mangaluru. A fellow passenger recorded the video and shared it on social media, drawing public attention to the matter. The footage reportedly shows the woman, who had fallen asleep, leaning onto the conductor. As her head rested on his lap, the video captures him inappropriately touching her.

Responding to the complaint, the Konaje police booked Naikar under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has since been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody by a local magistrate.

Karnataka transport minister orders swift action

Following the arrest, KSRTC suspended Naikar pending a disciplinary inquiry. In a letter to the KSRTC Managing Director, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy urged swift action. "KSRTC staff have earned the trust of passengers over the years. Incidents like these tarnish the image of the corporation and its employees. The accused should be dismissed from service after the inquiry is concluded," the Minister stated.

In a separate incident with similar overtones, Kerala police recently arrested a man accused of sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl on a KSRTC bus operating between Ernakulam and Hassan. The accused, identified as Mustafa from Iswaramangalam in Malappuram district, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately after boarding the bus at Edappal. The Nadakkavu police took action after the victim approached them with a complaint.