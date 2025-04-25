Bengaluru tourist recalls narrow escape, questions security at Pahalgam attack spot: Report

A Bengaluru resident who narrowly missed the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam has raised serious concerns about the lack of visible security presence in the area, particularly at Baisaran Valley, where the shootout took place and 26 people were killed, Deccan Herald reported. Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam on April 23, 2025. (AFP)

According to the report, Bijoy B G, an employee at a private firm, said that he had visited Baisaran with his family just an hour before the attack. “We saw security personnel in most tourist areas of Kashmir, but Baisaran and a few nearby valleys stood out for their complete absence,” he said, the DH report added.

Bijoy and his family had travelled to Kashmir on vacation and returned to Bengaluru on April 23, making their own arrangements after hearing of the incident.

According to him, there appeared to be a perception among visitors and perhaps even officials that the valley was safe, partly due to its proximity to the Amarnath Yatra route, the report added.

Local taxi driver's warning

The family had moved on to other tourist spots such as Aru Valley and Betaab Valley, when their local taxi driver, visibly anxious, rushed to inform them that they could not proceed to Chandanwari. “He told us there had been an accident, but didn’t mention a terror attack, probably so we wouldn’t panic,” Bijoy told DH, adding that the driver insisted on leaving the area immediately.

“We were initially reluctant because we didn’t want to miss Chandanwari, but he was firm that our safety was more important. Only later did we realise the seriousness of what had happened,” he added.

On the way back, Bijoy said, they saw multiple roads being closed and security forces deploying in large numbers, indicating the tension that had gripped the region in the aftermath of the attack.

“We only grasped the gravity of the situation once we reached our hotel and saw the news,” he said.

