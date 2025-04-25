Bengaluru techie's final words to wife before being shot dead by Pahalgam attackers: ‘Don’t worry, stay strong'

Bharat Bhushan, the Bengaluru techie who was among the 26 killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, tried to comfort his wife and their three-year-old son before being fatally shot. People pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Bharat Bhushan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Sujatha, the techie's wife, told TOI that her husband told them,“'Don't worry, don't worry... stay strong,”

Narrating the horrific event that transpired on Tuesday, Sujatha said that she was near a tent, checking out a traditional Kashmiri outfit. One of the terrorists after gunning down a tourist walked up to her and asked,"How is it that you are happy here while our children are being killed and we are suffering? Don't you read the news about us?"

According to Sujatha, the terrorist shot dead another touris before pointing the gun at her husband Bharat. "My name is Bharath," the techie replied before being shot in the head by the terrorist, she told the website.

Sujatha's mother Vimla told PTI the shooting happened right in front of her daughter, adding once Sujatha realised her husband was dead, she picked up his identity cards and fled the scene with her son.

“My daughter called me a short while ago. She said she is safe at an army camp and will go to the hospital to claim her husband’s body once her brother reaches Pahalgam. She told me the shooting happened right in front of her,” she added.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

India's punitive move against Pakistan

India on Wednesday announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.