Houses of two Lashkar terrorists, believed to be involved in Pahalgam attack, destroyed in blast: Report

The house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Asif Sheikh, believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack, was destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. News agency PTI, however, reported that the houses of two LeT were destroyed in a blast. House of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Asif Sheikh destroyed in Tral, South Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT)

HT has not independently verified this information.

PTI reported, citing officials, that security forces were carrying out search operations at the residences of two LeT terrorists — Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh — when explosives, already planted inside the houses, detonated.

The blasts led to the destruction of the houses, the report added.

Adil Hussain Thokar, from Bijbehara block in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, is one of the main accused in the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Asif Sheikh, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to have been part of the attack's conspiracy.

Adil Hussain Thokar has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of ₹20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

The destroyed house of Asif Sheikh. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Who is Adil Hussain Thokar?

Adil Hussain Thokar had reportedly travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Thoker, police believe, has been acting as a local guide of the “well-trained and battle-hardened” Pakistani terrorists.

Who are Hashim Musa and Ali Talha, Pakistani terrorists behind Pahalgam attack?

Hashim Musa: One of the main perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam, identified as Pakistani national Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, was active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last year and was likely involved in at least three attacks on security forces and non-locals, NIA officials familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

Ali Talha: According to an Indian Express report, Ali Talha has also been active in the Kashmir Valley for almost two years now. Records also suggest that Ali arrived in the Valley after Musa and was active in the Dachigam forests on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Another official said that some of local residents and overground workers are already being questioned to know more about the attackers, particularly Musa.