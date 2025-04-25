Who are 3 terrorists involved in gruesome Pahalgam attack? J&K Police reveals identities

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of the terrorists who carried out the recent attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people near Pahalgam on Tuesday.(PTI)

The police revealed their identities and released their sketches based on the details given by the survivors of the attack. As per the security forces, four terrorists were involved in the attack.

Out of these four, two are infiltrators from Pakistan, and two are local Kashmir residents who allegedly aided them.

Who are the four terrorists?

These four terrorists have been identified by the Jammu and Kashmir police as Ali Bhai alias Talha (Pakistani), Asif Fauji (Pakistani), Adil Hussain Thoker (a resident of Anantnag) and Ahsan (a resident of Pulwama).

Hashim Musa: One of the main perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam, identified as Pakistani national Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, was active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last year and was likely involved in at least three attacks on security forces and non-locals, NIA officials familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

It is suspected that Musa may be working with other Pakistan-backed terror groups operating in the Valley other than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ali Talha: According to an Indian Express report, Ali Talha has also been active in the Kashmir Valley for almost two years now. Records also suggest that Ali arrived in the Valley after Musa and was active in the Dachigam forests on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Another official said that some of local residents and overground workers are already being questioned to know more about the attackers, particularly Musa.

Who is Adil Thoker, Kashmiri resident involved in Pahalgam attack?

Police officials said Adil Thoker, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, infiltrated Pakistan in 2018 and returned to the Union territory last year.

Thoker, police believe, has been acting as a local guide of the “well-trained and battle-hardened” Pakistani terrorists, the Indian Express reported.

Efforts are on to nab Hasim Musa and other terrorists

As part of the probe, security agencies are looking for common links, including the overground workers of LeT, who, in past one year, facilitated the travel of Pakistani terrorists from near the border to various districts of Kashmir, said an officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

Separately, the officer said, investigators are scouring cyberspace to identify people in the Kashmir Valley who came in contact with the LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), using encrypted apps in its plans to target non-locals.

Meanwhile, the police have detained more than 2,000 people, mostly former militants and overground workers (OGWs).

“Many people, after the initial investigation, have been released. More than 2000 people were picked up by security agencies,” an officer from the local police said. The police have also announced ₹20 lakh as a reward for details of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, top ministry of home affairs (MHA), Intelligence Bureau and other central intelligence agencies officials met on Thursday in Delhi to discuss various steps to be taken to curb infiltration, heighten security at borders and track the support system of terror groups, according to officials cited above.