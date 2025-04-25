Sleeper cells in Bengaluru? We’ll alert Centre immediately, says Karnataka Home Minister

Following the Centre’s directive barring Pakistani nationals from entering India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state is closely monitoring individuals residing illegally. He added that those without valid documents must be identified and sent back. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Parameshwara emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordination with central agencies. “We must take stringent action against terrorists. Anyone staying illegally in Karnataka will be tracked. Central intelligence officials are already stationed in Bengaluru, and if we come across sleeper cells, we’ll alert them immediately,” he said.

His remarks come in the wake of a brutal terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several others injured — one of the worst attacks since the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 47 soldiers.

Expressing concern over the incident, Parameshwara questioned the lapse in intelligence. “It’s disturbing, especially since we have one of the strongest military intelligence networks in the world. They’ve succeeded in the past, so the real question is — how did this slip through? Where did the terrorists come from, and how did they manage to strike?”

The Minister urged the central government to act swiftly and decisively against the perpetrators. “The terror outfit that has claimed responsibility must be tracked down and eliminated without hesitation. This must be taken very seriously,” he said.

He also highlighted the communal nature of the attack, noting, “What’s even more alarming is that the victims were all Hindus.” On whether the attack pointed to a wider security breakdown, Parameshwara pointed squarely at intelligence lapses that allowed the terrorists to bypass surveillance.

