Bengaluru man opens doors to Kashmiri students amid tensions: ‘Come to my house, you’ll be safe'

As fear and uncertainty grip Kashmiri students across India following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Bengaluru resident has extended a heartfelt gesture of solidarity. Kashmiri students in Dera Bassi, Chandigarh allege a brutal midnight attack with sharp weapons inside their hostel.(X/@ahmermkhan)

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a user named Arjun posted an open invitation to students from Kashmir who may be feeling unsafe.

“Any Kashmiri student feeling threatened in Bangalore can come to my house. You will be safe and well hosted,” he wrote, adding, “A divided India will lose, a united India will win and thrive!”.

His message has since garnered attention, standing out as a symbol of unity at a time when students from Jammu and Kashmir are facing rising hostility in various parts of the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said it has received over 1,000 distress calls from students in the past few days, according to a reporT by PTI. Many have expressed fear for their safety and are urgently seeking ways to return home.

In response, the association has set up emergency helplines and formed a dedicated team to coordinate with local authorities and extend support to those in need.

In one of the most disturbing recent incidents, a group of Kashmiri students at the Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, Chandigarh, were allegedly attacked inside their hostel by individuals wielding sharp weapons. One student was injured, while others reported being physically assaulted and having their clothes torn, Khuehami said according to PTI.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, a viral video has further escalated tensions. The video, purportedly featuring a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal, contains threats directed at Kashmiri Muslim students, asking them to leave the city or face consequences.

The threatening rhetoric has left many Kashmiri students in a state of limbo, particularly those currently appearing for exams. Several students are attending classes out of compulsion, despite feeling deeply unsafe.

(With PTI inputs)

