Amit Shah calls all CMs, asks them to identify Pakistanis in India

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to all the chief ministers on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and asked them to identify Pakistan nationals in their respective states. Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

Shah asked them to inform the Centre about all the Pakistani nationals so that their visas could be cancelled. The leader also asked the chief ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

The Indian government on Wednesday announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

On April 24, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a press release, saying that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27.

"Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended," a press release said.

The decision was taken in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent people, mostly civilians, were killed.

Meanwhile, the central government's directions for Pakistani nationals who entered India on a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa to leave the country have created chaos among commoners, especially those living on short-term visas.

Amit Shah to hold meeting on Indus Waters Treaty

Meanwhile, the union home Minister will also hold a meeting regarding the Indus Water Treaty at his residence on Friday.

Besides the home minister and the union minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, other senior government officials will attend this meeting.

Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.