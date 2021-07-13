Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Parts of Bengaluru to face power outage till July 17. Check areas to be affected
bengaluru news

Parts of Bengaluru to face power outage till July 17. Check areas to be affected

Areas such as Vinayaka Nagar, Electronics City, and more have been facing power outage since Monday, and will reportedly continue to face it between 10am and 5.30pm till July 14.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Some parts of the city, including Koramangala 8th Block and JP Nagar Phase 6, among others, will face power cut between July 15 and 17. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Several areas of southern and south-eastern parts of Bengaluru would face power outage till July 17, an official release by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) stated. These areas of the city reportedly come under the Jayanagar substation, and will face power outage due to maintenance works undertaken by BESCOM.

The power outage begun on Monday in many parts of the city, as the BESCOM release had alerted, and will continue between 10am and 5.30pm till July 14, as per a Deccan Herald report. The areas include HSR Layout, Electronics City, Krishna Layout, Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Wilson Garden, Begur-Koppa Road, and L&T South City, among others.

On the other hand, certain parts of the city and their surrounding areas will also see load shedding between July 15 and 17. These areas reportedly include Bank Colony, Wilson Garden, Rose Garden, Koramangala 8th Block, Girinagar police station, HK Halli, and JP Nagar Phase 6, among others. According to the Deccan Herald report, HSR Layout 5th Main, Adugodi police quarters, etc, and their surrounding areas will also face power cuts during the aforementioned days.

Power cuts are currently in place at , Srinivasa Colony, Canara Bank Colony, KSRTC Layout, and Arehalli, among others, don’t have power supply. In a Twitter post at 4pm, BESCOM said that power supply will be restored in these areas at 5.30pm.

bengaluru division power cut

