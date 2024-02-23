 Parts of Bengaluru to face water supply disruption on Feb 27. List of areas | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Parts of Bengaluru to face water supply disruption on Feb 27. List of areas

Parts of Bengaluru to face water supply disruption on Feb 27. List of areas

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 12:10 PM IST

The fourth and second Cauvery stage phases will be shut for 24 hours, and water supply will be disrupted in a few areas.

Most parts of Bengaluru are likely to face water disruption from 6am of February 27 to 6am of February 28 due to the emergency maintenance works of BWSSB (Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board). The Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres will be installed, and BWSSB will alert the residents.

The fourth and second Cauvery stage phases will be shut for 24 hours, and water supply will be disrupted in the following areas.

Areas to get affected

Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar and Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha Swamy Layout, Muneshwara Nagar, Jnana Jyothi Nagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF Layout, a part of ITI Layout, 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout, RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jaya Lakshmamma Layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana Layout, Chandrashekar Layout, Geology Layout, Narasapura, Kandaya Layout, Mulakattamma Layout, a part of Papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd Stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar Layout, A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar, Akshaynagar, MEG Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar, Shiva Shakti Colony, Nallur Puram, Ramesh Nagar, Reddy Palya, Vibhuthipura, Annasandra Palya.

The BWSSB has reportedly informed the residents and even alerted gated communities with the Cauvery water supply. It asked people to store a sufficient amount of water so as not to face any discomfort.

    HT News Desk

