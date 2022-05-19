Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here
- Petrol prices in Bengaluru remained steady at ₹111.09 per litre on Thursday, the rate which has been maintained in the city since April 7. However, Bengaluru's petrol rates were relatively higher compared to several other cities.
Oil marketing companies (OMC) in Bengaluru maintained the city's petrol prices at Rs. 111.09 per litre on Thursday for the seventh consecutive week. However, when compared to other metros petrol in the city remains more expensive
Fuel prices first started soaring in late March - after elections in five states - and breached the ₹100 mark in nearly all cities, including Bengaluru.
Petrol price in Delhi was at ₹105.41, while Chennai was at ₹110.85 per litre, while Mumbai and Kolkata had petrol prices of ₹120.51 and ₹115.12. Agra's petrol price stood at ₹105.03 per litre, and Ahmedabad's was at ₹105.08. A little bit higher was Allahabad, which priced its petrol at ₹105.33 per litre.
Bhopal had its petrol priced at ₹118.14 per litre, while Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh stood at ₹112.50 and ₹104.74, respectively.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs.
The table below shows rates of petrol across some of the main cities in India:
|City
|Petrol Price (per litre)
|Chandigarh
|104.74
|Agra
|105.03
|Ahmedabad
|105.08
|Prayagraj
|105.33
|Chennai
|110.85
|Bengaluru
|111.09
|Bhubhaneshwar
|112.5
Bengaluru, however, had the cheapest diesel price among other metro cities.
Diesel prices in Bengaluru were at ₹94.79, also maintained since at least May 10. In comparison, Chennai held diesel rates at ₹100.94 per litre while Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at ₹96.67, ₹99.83 and ₹104.77 respectively.
-
