Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here
bengaluru news

Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here

  • Petrol prices in Bengaluru remained steady at 111.09 per litre on Thursday, the rate which has been maintained in the city since April 7. However, Bengaluru's petrol rates were relatively higher compared to several other cities.
Bengaluru was on the pricier side for petrol but had a relatively cheaper diesel price compared to other metros on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Bengaluru was on the pricier side for petrol but had a relatively cheaper diesel price compared to other metros on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S

Oil marketing companies (OMC) in Bengaluru maintained the city's petrol prices at Rs. 111.09 per litre on Thursday for the seventh consecutive week. However, when compared to other metros petrol in the city remains more expensive

Fuel prices first started soaring in late March - after elections in five states - and breached the 100 mark in nearly all cities, including Bengaluru.

Petrol price in Delhi was at 105.41, while Chennai was at 110.85 per litre, while Mumbai and Kolkata had petrol prices of 120.51 and 115.12. Agra's petrol price stood at 105.03 per litre, and Ahmedabad's was at 105.08. A little bit higher was Allahabad, which priced its petrol at 105.33 per litre.

Bhopal had its petrol priced at 118.14 per litre, while Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh stood at 112.50 and 104.74, respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs.

The table below shows rates of petrol across some of the main cities in India:

CityPetrol Price (per litre)
Chandigarh104.74
Agra105.03
Ahmedabad105.08
Prayagraj105.33
Chennai110.85
Bengaluru111.09
Bhubhaneshwar112.5

Bengaluru, however, had the cheapest diesel price among other metro cities.

Diesel prices in Bengaluru were at 94.79, also maintained since at least May 10. In comparison, Chennai held diesel rates at 100.94 per litre while Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at 96.67, 99.83 and 104.77 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru petrol rates
bengaluru petrol rates
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar (REUTERS File Photo)

    Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report to Varanasi court has 1,500 photos, videos

    Vishal Singh, who was appointed special court commissioner by a Varanasi judge, on Thursday submitted his survey report of the Gyanvapi complex, people familiar with the development said. Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was removed from the position by the judge, submitted his two-page report on Wednesday. It was a huge effort, Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side said. Vishal Singh's report covers the the proceedings of the remaining three days, May 14, 15 and 16.

  • AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad stoked a major controversy. (File Photo/ANI)

    ASI shuts Aurangzeb's tomb in Maha for 5 days amid row over AIMIM leader's visit

    Amid massive controversy in Maharashtra over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the state's Aurangabad, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the monument, announced on Thursday the monument was being closed for five days.

  • The accident spot on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Asoda toll plaza in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh area where three labourers were run over and killed by a truck early on Thursday. Eleven labourers were injured in the accident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

    3 labourers killed, 11 injured as truck runs over them on KMP e-way

    Three labourers were killed and 11 injured when a truck ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Asoda toll plaza in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh area early on Thursday, police said. Eleven of them were rushed to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh from where 10 workers were referred to Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where their condition is stated to be critical. Four labourers escaped unhurt.

  • Bengaluru received around a 100 mm of rains that inundated the city when compared to other cities like Chennai and Mumbai, where it takes almost double the amount of downpour. (PTI)

    Bengaluru rains: Schools declare holidays, hungry citizens await food packets

    Several schools across Karnataka have declared holidays with the state lashed by heavy rains this week; capital Bengaluru is on 'yellow alert' for Thursday. Bengaluru reeled under heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday, when more than 3,000 houses flooded and properties worth lakhs of rupees was damaged. Districts like Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Mandya and Mysuru have also announced holidays for their schools and sent those who attended back home.

  • In a push towards medical education in Karnataka, an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) will soon be established in the state.

    Karnataka to get an AIIMS: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    In a move that will greatly boost Karnataka's Health and Medical Education sector, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gave a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science in Karnataka. The assurance was given during a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out