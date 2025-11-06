Plans for Bengaluru's second airport stall as AAI flags issues with all 3 proposed sites: Report

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has expressed significant reservations about all three sites shortlisted by the Karnataka government for Bengaluru’s proposed second international airport, casting uncertainty over the ambitious project’s progress.
An expert AAI team conducted inspections in April 2025 across three potential locations, namely, Chudahalli and Somanahalli near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road, and another near Nelamangala along Kunigal Road. However, their evaluation report highlighted numerous technical, logistical, and operational challenges at each of these sites, rather than identifying a clear front-runner, said a report by The Times of India.
Officials and industry stakeholders, who had hoped the report would narrow down options, are now left grappling with more questions than answers. Sources indicated that issues such as terrain suitability, airspace management, connectivity, and environmental impact were among the major concerns flagged in the AAI report, as per the publication.
Despite the uncertainty, Karnataka’s Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries and Infrastructure, M B Patil, downplayed the apprehensions, clarifying that the AAI’s assessment is part of a routine procedure to weigh pros and cons before any site is finalized. He added that the state government will soon initiate a detailed techno-economic and financial feasibility study to further evaluate the viability of each location, the report said.
For now, Bengaluru’s long-awaited second airport, seen as crucial to easing congestion at Kempegowda International Airport, remains grounded in the planning stage, pending the outcome of the next round of studies and clearances.
HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.