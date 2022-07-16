Plea in Karnataka high court seeking SIT probe into transfer threat to judge

A petition has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the ‘transfer threat’ received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh.

Justice Sandesh had recorded in an order passed on July 14, the ‘threat’ of transfer received indirectly from another judge during a recent farewell function organised by the high court. Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh. The petitioner has contended that if the threat is not probably addressed “it tends to shake enormous faith that people of India reposed on High Courts and its Judges.” The plea is yet to be listed for hearing and can be expected to be considered following court procedures.

The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.

This was recorded in an order on the bail petition of a deputy Tehsildar arrested in the corruption case. The issue has reached the Supreme Court with the ADGP seeking expunging of the remarks made against him by the HC judge.