Police: 2 assault interfaith couple in Doddabalpura, booked

Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The arrested accused has been identified as Akbar, an electrician and a resident of Islampur in Doddaballapur. The police have launched a hunt for the second absconding accused Hujur.

FIR was registered following a complaint by Bajrang Dal workers based on a video showing incident of moral policing, said police. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Two people were booked, and later one of them was arrested, for allegedly assaulting an interfaith couple in Doddabalpura, police said on Friday.

The first information report was registered following a complaint by Bajrang Dal workers based on a video showing an incident of moral policing, said the police.

The incident took place on September 25 but came to light on Thursday after the video began circulating on social media, said police.

Police said that the bike-borne couple was stopped by Hujur. He started asking questions from the woman and when she responded as to why should she respond, the accused shouted at her and slapped her. The entire incident was recorded by Akbar.

Police said the couple didn’t approach the police and a notice has been issued to them to appear before the police to record their statement.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 354 (criminal force to woman and intent to outrage modesty).

