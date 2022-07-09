Police bust fake call centre racket defrauding US citizens, 72 held
The police busted a fake call centre racket which was being run to defraud people mainly in the United States of America (USA), an officer in the know of developments said on Friday. At least 72 persons have been arrested and 138 computer systems were seized, including the kingpins who ran the racket, read the police statement.
According to the Whitefield police, the fraudsters ran two companies — Ethical Infotech Pvt Ltd and Gayathri Tech Park — via which they would call customers in the USA citing fraudulent transactions, taking their social security number and other details before emptying their accounts.
“Callers mainly targeted victims from the United States of America and the modus operandi involved sending messages to potential targets through text messages, voice mail etc that a fraudulent/suspect transaction or purchase, is noticed in one of their accounts such as a bank account or Amazon account and they are calling on the behalf of Amazon or the bank to resolve the fraudulent transaction,” the police statement said.
“They would finally zero in on gullible victims and then pursue them till they shared their social security numbers, bank account details etc and siphon off money through various means such as untraceable Money transfer apps, including Amazon gift cards, cryptocurrency and even wire transfers,” the police said.
The news comes at a time when India has seen a sharp spike in cyber crimes, especially due to increased online activities and transactions during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.
Cases of cyber crime recorded an 11.8% increase in 2020, a year when most rates of serious crimes fell, the Crime in India 2020 report shows, HT reported.
In case of cyber crime complaints, the number of cases registered in 2021 rose to 50,035 from 44,735 a year before.
At 8,892 cases, Bengaluru topped the country for the number of cases registered under the Information Technology Act. Bengaluru was followed by Lucknow which accounted for 1,451 cases.
On Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath complained to the police that fraudsters were using a mobile number to impersonate him and extort money.
Suspected thief jumps from fourth floor of Churchgate building to evade arrest, dies
A 25-year-old man, who is suspected to be a thief, jumped from the fourth floor of a residential building at Churchgate on Friday to evade arrest, though police and fire brigade had set up a safety net. Later, he died at a hospital. According to residents of Jayant Mahal society and police, the man entered the building around 4 am.
Amid discord murmurs, K’taka Cong chief and Siddaramaiah meet
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday invited Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar for breakfast to quell, at least temporarily, the reports of growing differences in what appears to be a forced truce imposed by the party's high command, persons aware of the developments said.
PMC health scheme: Civic chief scraps tender process for appointing insurance body
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar scraps the tendering process to appoint agent or insurance company for executing its health scheme. Civic employees were against the proposed plan. PMC executes a health scheme for its existing and retired employees, and elected members. PMC is paying the amount directly to hospitals. PMC floated tenders in April, and health department officials confirmed that the municipal commissioner has scrapped the tender process.
SEC extends deadline to publish final ward-wise voter list to July 16
The State election commission has extended the deadline given to Pune Municipal Corporation to publish final ward-wise voter list from July 9 to July 16. SEC secretary said, “Fourteen municipal corporations were instructed to publish the final voter list by July 9, but given the high number of public objections received, SEC has accepted the request of civic bodies and allowed the administration to publish the list on July 16.”
Multilevel parking at Pune airport to be completed by October
The completion of multilevel car parking project at Pune airport, expected by September this year, will take another month as infrastructure equipment like escalators and elevators needed for the project have not arrived from foreign countries. “Around 90% work is completed. The delivery of few items like escalators and elevators, bought from foreign countries, is delayed. So, we plan to complete the project by October,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.
