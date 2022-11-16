Pothole claims life of 55-yr-old motorist in Bengaluru

A 55-year-old bike-borne man became the recent casualty to the pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.The deceased biker was killed after a tractor ran over him when he slipped while trying to avoid a pothole, said police.

Since October 2021, eight people have lost their lives due to road accidents. The Monday’s incident has taken the toll to nine so far.

The victim has been identified as Kumar H, a resident of Marappanapalya. The incident occurred at Subramanyanagar, near Rajajinagar in the city.

According to the CCTV footage of the accident, the motorist was trying to overtake the tractor when he slipped on a stretch of road that was not asphalted and was covered with gravel. Kumar sustained severe injuries and was rushed to KC General Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Malleshwaram Traffic Police have booked a case of death due to negligence of the Indian Penal Code against the tractor driver.

Soon after the incident, the area residents held a protest on Tuesday while blaming the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the death. The protesters said the condition of roads had worsened in the past few months and the civic body had not carried out any repair work.

Last week, a 37-year-old man had sustained severe head injuries and was in a coma after falling from his bike due to a pothole in Bengaluru. The victim, Sandeep, was returning home when he lost balance while crossing a pothole near Gangamma Circle in Jalahalli.

The family had also alleged that police failed to mention the pothole in the FIR, despite filing a complaint, and instead blamed the victim’s rash and negligent driving for the mishap.

Last month, a car driver hit a motorbike while negotiating a pothole killing the pillion rider instantaneously in Yelahanka. The pillion rider, Harshad Shah, had sustained a grievous head injury leading to his death while the bike rider also suffered serious injuries.

In another incident, a woman died after suffering grievous injuries as she hit a pothole and fell from her vehicle in Rajajinagar. After she fell, a government bus ran over her, resulting in her death.

The Karnataka high court has pulled up the BBMP several times for failing to address the menace of potholes in the city. Earlier this month, the HC had slammed the civic body for ignoring its earlier orders during the last six to seven years, and directed the National Highways Authority of India to submit a report in four weeks.