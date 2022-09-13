Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday
The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) is undertaking some projects across Bengaluru, which might see some planned power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check here for a list of affected divisions and areas.
Data from Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), suggested there will be more scheduled power shutdowns this week and for the rest of the month in the city, which has been battling with waterlogging in some areas.
BESCOM said the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, is set to undertake several maintenance and repair works among other projects that were delayed due to rain, which will make for power cuts in some areas throughout September.
BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm are:
- Ramanagara
- HSR Layout
- Koramangala
- RR Nagar
- Rajaji Nagar
- Jayanagar
- Vidhanasoudha
- Hiriyuru
- Kengeri
- Davanagere
- Madhugiri
Areas that might see power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday:
Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding From Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti, Kuntobainahatti, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda, Yarapothajogihali, Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli And Surrounding Area.
All 11 KV Feeders Of Savalanga Station, 66KV Lines Of Madhugiri, Pulamaghatta, Koratagere 1 & 2, Sira 1 & 2, Koratagere 1 & 2, Nitrahalli, Downstream Stations Of Madhugiri, Badavanahalli, Hosakere, Medigeshi, I D Halli, Kodigenahalli, Nitrahalli, Puravara, Pulamatta, Holavanahalli, 220kv Madhugiri Power Transformer, Arenahally, Nirantara Jyothi, Bhoothanahally, Chinakavajra, D. V. Hally, Kambathnahally, Siddapura, Dabeghatta, Jadegondanahalli, Timlapura, Rangapura, Kavanadala, Sidadaragallu, Jayanagara (Agri), J. V. N Palya, Koonahalli, Badavanahalli, Dodderi, Karpenahalli, Chandragiri, Banagarahalli, Poojarahalli, Rantavalalu, Kotagaralahalli, Basavanahalli, Sajjemmanahalli, Badigondanahalli, Shivanagere, Thonachagondanahalli, Kittagali, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki , Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, H. V. Palya, B. D. Pura.
66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church To Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank.
