Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday

Published on Sep 13, 2022 10:10 AM IST

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) is undertaking some projects across Bengaluru, which might see some planned power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check here for a list of affected divisions and areas.

The city's electricity managers BESCOM and KTPCL have scheduled works that were halted due to rain in the city.(REUTERS)
ByYamini C S

Data from Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), suggested there will be more scheduled power shutdowns this week and for the rest of the month in the city, which has been battling with waterlogging in some areas.

BESCOM said the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, is set to undertake several maintenance and repair works among other projects that were delayed due to rain, which will make for power cuts in some areas throughout September.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 am and 4 pm are:

  1. Ramanagara
  2. HSR Layout
  3. Koramangala
  4. RR Nagar
  5. Rajaji Nagar
  6. Jayanagar
  7. Vidhanasoudha
  8. Hiriyuru
  9. Kengeri
  10. Davanagere
  11. Madhugiri

Areas that might see power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding From Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti, Kuntobainahatti, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda, Yarapothajogihali, Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli And Surrounding Area.

All 11 KV Feeders Of Savalanga Station, 66KV Lines Of Madhugiri, Pulamaghatta, Koratagere 1 & 2, Sira 1 & 2, Koratagere 1 & 2, Nitrahalli, Downstream Stations Of Madhugiri, Badavanahalli, Hosakere, Medigeshi, I D Halli, Kodigenahalli, Nitrahalli, Puravara, Pulamatta, Holavanahalli, 220kv Madhugiri Power Transformer, Arenahally, Nirantara Jyothi, Bhoothanahally, Chinakavajra, D. V. Hally, Kambathnahally, Siddapura, Dabeghatta, Jadegondanahalli, Timlapura, Rangapura, Kavanadala, Sidadaragallu, Jayanagara (Agri), J. V. N Palya, Koonahalli, Badavanahalli, Dodderi, Karpenahalli, Chandragiri, Banagarahalli, Poojarahalli, Rantavalalu, Kotagaralahalli, Basavanahalli, Sajjemmanahalli, Badigondanahalli, Shivanagere, Thonachagondanahalli, Kittagali, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki , Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, H. V. Palya, B. D. Pura.

66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church To Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank.

