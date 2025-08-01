Prajwal Revanna breaks down in Bengaluru court after rape conviction: Report

Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, broke down in court on Friday after a special court in Bengaluru convicted him in a rape and sexual abuse case. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday. FILE PHOTO

Revanna, who appeared visibly shaken, was seen crying as he exited the courtroom following the verdict, India Today reported.

Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The conviction comes just 14 months after the case was registered, marking a rare instance of a swift trial in a high-profile sexual abuse case involving a political figure.

The cases came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024

The charges stem from a scandal that broke out last year after over 2,000 obscene video clips, showing the sexual abuse of several women, surfaced on social media.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular)patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

Revanna remains the prime accused in multiple ongoing cases linked to the leaked footage, which sparked widespread outrage and led to a high-level police investigation.

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 last year, upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

(With PTI inputs)