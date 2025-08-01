Bengaluru woman charged for allegedly poisoning daughter, her own suicide attempt: Report

A case has been filed by the Byadarahalli police in Bengaluru against a 26-year-old woman after an incident in which her young daughter was allegedly poisoned, followed by her own attempt to ingest poison, on Thursday, July 31. Bengaluru: Investigation revealed that frequent arguments over finances and other domestic matters often disrupted the household. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators identified the woman as Chandrika, who is married to 41-year-old Lokesh, an employee at a garment manufacturing unit. The couple lived with their 1.8-year-old daughter, Charvi. Meanwhile, their six-year-old son resided with his grandmother in Koratagere.

Police records show that Chandrika typically stayed home to care for their baby. Lokesh told authorities that frequent arguments over finances and other domestic matters often disrupted their household, according to a report by The Hindu.

Police officials said, on the day of the incident, Chandrika and Lokesh had another dispute. Lokesh subsequently left for work, leaving Chandrika at home upset.

It is alleged that, in a distressed state, Chandrika gave rat poison to Charvi and then mixed some with tea for herself. Afterward, she reportedly contacted Lokesh, informing him of what had transpired.

Upon receiving her call, Lokesh hurried home and, with assistance from neighbours, rushed Chandrika and Charvi to a nearby hospital. Tragically, Charvi did not survive, the report said.

Chandrika remains under medical care and is now out of danger. The police have formally booked her in the case and are awaiting her recovery to question her further and determine what led her to take this drastic action.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)