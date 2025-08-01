Bengaluru court convicts former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

A Special court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna in a sexual abuse and rape case. File photo of former MP Prajwal Revanna.(REUTERS)

The former JD(S) leader was convicted in the first rape case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.

The Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru had completed the trial in the rape case on July 18 and had reserved its verdict. The punishment would be announced on Saturday, August 2.

Revanna is the prime accused in four criminal cases filed last year, after over 2,000 obscene video clips, allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of multiple women, surfaced on social media.

The first complaint was lodged in April 2024 by a woman who had worked as a domestic help at his family's farmhouse. She accused Revanna of repeatedly raping her since 2021 and threatening to release videos of the abuse if she revealed the incidents to anyone.