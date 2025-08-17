Production of iPhone 17 starts at Bengaluru's Foxconn manufacturing plant in Devanahalli: Report

In exciting news for tech enthusiasts, the long-awaited Foxconn factory near Devanahalli in Bengaluru has finally started producing the iPhone 17 at a small scale. This marks a significant step in Apple’s expanding production footprint in India, with the Bengaluru factory becoming Foxconn’s second-largest global unit after China. The Devanahalli factory in Bengaluru, Apple's second-largest global unit, began iPhone 17 assembly.(X)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Here's how Foxconn's iPhone plant is reshaping Devanahalli's real estate market

While the Bengaluru unit is still in the early stages of operation, sources familiar with the matter said the iPhone 17 is now rolling off the assembly line on a limited scale - supplementing production already underway at Foxconn’s Chennai facility. Apple and Foxconn have not publicly confirmed the development, but the move underscores Apple’s accelerating pivot toward India as a major production base, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | iPhones made in Bengaluru: Foxconn’s Devanahalli unit set to begin shipments by June

Production at the Bengaluru plant had briefly stalled earlier this year when a significant number of Chinese engineers departed unexpectedly. However, Foxconn quickly filled the gap with technical experts from Taiwan and other locations, ensuring minimal disruption, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Apple India leases 8000 sq ft of retail space in Bengaluru for ₹2 crore annual rent as Foxconn facility nears completion

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil had earlier said most iPhones sold in the United States in the June quarter will be manufactured in India, as per Apple CEO Tim Cook's statement. Social media was abuzz after the development was announced, with residents and tech analysts sharing their thoughts.

An X account called the Karnataka Development Index shared recent pictures of the Foxconn manufacturing unit in Devanahalli. Take a look:

How the deal came about

The plant, which represents a 2.8 billion dollars (approximately ₹25,000 crore) investment, is the result of a high-profile agreement between the Karnataka government and Foxconn. Signed in 2023, the deal promised thousands of local jobs and the transformation of the Devanahalli region into a high-tech manufacturing hub.

(With inputs from PTI)