Proposed apartment law will protect homeowners’ rights: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced the opening of public consultation on the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, giving apartment owners and residents’ associations until August 6 to submit suggestions before the legislation is finalised. The proposed law seeks to strengthen the legal framework governing apartment ownership and management. (PTI file photo)

During an interaction with representatives of apartment associations, Shivakumar said the draft law was intended to address persistent issues affecting apartment owners, from the purchase of a home to the transfer of ownership documents.

“There is time until August 6. Suggestions and opinions may be sent to the Bengaluru Development Minister. We welcome every suggestion that falls within the legal framework. This Bill is being brought for the benefit of those who purchase property,” Shivakumar said.

The proposed law seeks to strengthen the legal framework governing apartment ownership and management.

Shivakumar said the government recognised the difficulties encountered by homebuyers during agreements, registration and after taking possession.

Also Read:Guarantee scheme beneficiaries to be verified again: K’taka CM

“Property owners must have complete rights over their property. When purchasing a property, owners should be able to assess its advantages and disadvantages. The government is fully aware of the problems that arise during agreements, registration and after owners move into their homes,” he said.

He said the government’s objective was to ensure that families who had invested their savings in housing were able to exercise their ownership rights without unnecessary obstacles.

“People have worked hard to build a roof over their heads. It is not easy. The government’s intention is that owners should be able to enjoy the property they have earned through hard work,” he said.

He also acknowledged complaints involving builders and said the government would intervene to improve the transfer of ownership records.

“Some developers create problems. We will speak to them and ensure that transfer of records takes place smoothly. The government is working to resolve these issues at the earliest,” he said.

Calling decentralisation a priority, Shivakumar said the planned creation of five municipal corporations in Bengaluru was intended to improve governance and make it easier to resolve civic issues affecting residents, including those living around the airport and Electronic City.

“Decentralisation of power is our government’s objective. We want problems to be resolved without going to court. The people’s voice should become the government’s voice. We must all work together as Team Karnataka,” he said.

Responding to questions from apartment owners, he said the government was working towards making rainwater harvesting mandatory in apartment complexes.

Shivakumar also said Bengaluru continued to draw investment as property remained less expensive than cities such as Mumbai.

“We want land prices to come down. Buildings are much more expensive in Mumbai, while homes can be bought at lower prices in Bengaluru. That is why leaders across the world are looking towards Bengaluru,” he said.