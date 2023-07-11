Jain bodies launch stir for strict action in Karnataka monk’s murder case

Protests were held in various locations across the state to condemn the killing of Jain monk Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi from the Hirekodi Jain Aashram in Belagavi district.

On Saturday, police found the chopped body parts of the Jain monk who allegedly went missing two days ago from his ashram in Hirekodi village of the district. Two people, including the prime accused, were arrested on the same day and confessed to the crime.

Hundreds of Jains from various parts of north Karnataka and south Maharashtra protested the murder of Monk Kaamakumar on Monday, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Jain organisations in the state presented four demands to the government, including police protection during the monks’ pada yatra (foot pilgrimage), security during their stay, safeguarding Jain Basadis (monasteries), and the establishment of a Jain Corporation or Board for the welfare of the community.

However, hundreds of Jain monks from Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since Sunday morning to denounce the murder in Chikkodi town’s Hirekodi area, ended their protest after receiving assurances from the government.

Home minister G Parameshwar visited Jain ashrams in Varur (Hubballi), Bastwad, and Chikkodi towns in Belagavi district, where more than a dozen monks were engaged in a hunger strike. He appealed to them to abandon their protest, assuring them of protection. “The murder suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. The peace-loving Jain community, the Basadis (Monasteries), and the monks will be provided security,” stated the home minister.

Parameshwar also visited the Aashram of Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi Charitable Trust to console the grieving devotes.

“Though the beloved monk is not with you now, the government will always stand by you and tend to your requirements,” the minister assured the grieving people.

Later, speaking to reporters in Hirekodi village, Parameshwar strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to politicise the murder case.

“The opposition BJP is demanding that the case be investigated by the CBI. It is astonishing how they have lost faith in the state police within a short period after losing power,” remarked Parameshwar.

He praised the prompt action taken by the Belagavi Police, who arrested the suspects within 4-5 hours of the incident last Friday.

He added, “There is no need to involve the CBI or any other central investigation agency, as our police are capable of handling critical cases with their autonomy.”

Parameshwar further said that it is the government’s responsibility to protect everyone, including religious leaders, and stated that the demands will be taken seriously.

Parameshwar said the government would have announced the establishment of the Jain Corporation or Board had it been tabled before the budget. “Anyway, I will speak to the chief minister, who will consider the demand,” Parameshwar said.

Regarding the monks’ accommodation facility during the yatra, the minister said that the monks prefer to stay at the educational institutions and would speak to education minister Madhu Bangarappa about the matter. “Government will consider all the four demands of the Jains,” minister Parameshwar said.

Parameshwar urged the opposition not to politicize the issue, responding to former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the BJP would strongly raise the monk’s murder in the assembly session.

“We will never tolerate atrocities against Hindus mainly the heads of the regions. We take up the killing of Jain monk inside both the legislative houses as well on the streets do that such incidents should not repeat,” former CM Bommai said at Hubballi on Sunday.

He also dismissed allegations made by BJP MLA Siddu Savadi, who suspected terrorist involvement in the murder and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, calling them “baseless and politically motivated”.

“Our government is clear and fair in the matter, and there was no question of protecting any accused,” he said.

Criticising the Congress government over the murder case, Savadi said, “Killing of Jain monk must be one of the hidden agenda of terrorists’ to provoke Hindus by which the nation would be boil and burn with communal clashes. It might be the conspiracy of the anti-national organisations to defame the image of the nation internationally by creating communal disturbance in the nation.”

While the arrested suspects have confessed to the crime, the home ministry has kept the investigation open as the motive behind the monk’s murder is believed to be financial, officials familiar with the developments said.

Parameshwar also met with Jain Monk Siddasena Muni Maharaj in Halaga, Belagavi taluk, and requested his support in maintaining peace within the community.