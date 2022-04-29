PSI Scam: Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments; re-exam soon

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told news agency ANI that the government has decided to conduct re-examinations to fill up the 545 vacant police sub-inspector posts after it has come to light that cheating went on in other centres apart from Kalaburagi.

The government will be cancelling all PSI recruitments made so far based on the exam that happened in October last year, and said that a fresh exam will be conducted for which the dates will be announced soon. This comes on the back of Divya Hagaragi's arrest in Pune, who is said to be the kingpin of the scam.

“The main accused in the police recruitment exam scam Divya Hagaragi, along with the others, including Saddam (driver), Suresh and Kalidas (assistants) and Sunanda (worker), have been taken into custody in Pune. They are being inquired and brought to Karnataka,” Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said it is clear that malpractices have taken place at several centres, even in Bengaluru. “In this backdrop after discussions, the government has decided to cancel the exams and hold re-exams,” he said.

“Excluding the accused who had taken the exam, the others out of the total 54,289 people who had appeared for the exam will be given an opportunity to take the re-exam,” he added. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has brought BJP leader Divya Hagaragi back to Kalaburagi.

“The government is thinking of bringing stricter laws aimed at protecting the interest of those who genuinely prepare and appear for exams, and to punish those who indulge in malpractices,” Jnanendra added.

The Minister added that there were too many exam centres, which would be reduced in the re-exam, and said that the re-exams will be held at bigger centres where jammers and new technologies would be used to put an end to cheating and fraud.

"Bluetooth was also used (for malpractice), they will all be thoroughly enquired into,” he said, adding that the government is considering changing all the exam centres, where the exams were held last time.

The state's Home Minister also appealed to candidates not to lose hope and appear for the re-exams with confidence. “All measures will be taken to transparently hold the exams, and we are gathering details about how UPSC exams are conducted and won’t let negative forces disrupt the exam process.”

(With agency inputs)