PSI Scam: Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments; re-exam soon
- The Karnataka government has cancelled all PSI recruitments from last year's exam after finding that there has been fraud at more centres, including Bengaluru. The state's Home Minister said that a re-exam will be held soon.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told news agency ANI that the government has decided to conduct re-examinations to fill up the 545 vacant police sub-inspector posts after it has come to light that cheating went on in other centres apart from Kalaburagi.
The government will be cancelling all PSI recruitments made so far based on the exam that happened in October last year, and said that a fresh exam will be conducted for which the dates will be announced soon. This comes on the back of Divya Hagaragi's arrest in Pune, who is said to be the kingpin of the scam.
“The main accused in the police recruitment exam scam Divya Hagaragi, along with the others, including Saddam (driver), Suresh and Kalidas (assistants) and Sunanda (worker), have been taken into custody in Pune. They are being inquired and brought to Karnataka,” Jnanendra said.
Speaking to reporters, he said it is clear that malpractices have taken place at several centres, even in Bengaluru. “In this backdrop after discussions, the government has decided to cancel the exams and hold re-exams,” he said.
“Excluding the accused who had taken the exam, the others out of the total 54,289 people who had appeared for the exam will be given an opportunity to take the re-exam,” he added. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has brought BJP leader Divya Hagaragi back to Kalaburagi.
“The government is thinking of bringing stricter laws aimed at protecting the interest of those who genuinely prepare and appear for exams, and to punish those who indulge in malpractices,” Jnanendra added.
The Minister added that there were too many exam centres, which would be reduced in the re-exam, and said that the re-exams will be held at bigger centres where jammers and new technologies would be used to put an end to cheating and fraud.
"Bluetooth was also used (for malpractice), they will all be thoroughly enquired into,” he said, adding that the government is considering changing all the exam centres, where the exams were held last time.
The state's Home Minister also appealed to candidates not to lose hope and appear for the re-exams with confidence. “All measures will be taken to transparently hold the exams, and we are gathering details about how UPSC exams are conducted and won’t let negative forces disrupt the exam process.”
(With agency inputs)
-
Karnataka HC orders against Labour Day procession in Bengaluru
The All India Trade Union Congress and other unions' request to take out a procession in the Karnataka capital, Bengaluru, on May 1 for the occasion of the International Labour Day was declined by the state's high court on Thursday. It is to be noted that the Karaga procession happens after midnight.
-
Global Village Idiot: How digital governance could upgrade a driver to photographer
I know a truck driver, just one. I know Sanju (Sanjay Mehta) because he is actually a tourist vehicle driver I use whenever I go to Himachal Pradesh. It just happens that Sanju is a good photographer. I know a rickshaw driver, two in fact. Raju and Vilas both in Pune. I also know a caretaker in a housing society. Or getting a loan from any regular financial institution for that matter.
-
PSI Recruitment Scam: Key accused Divya Hagaragi arrested
The Criminal Investigation Department, which is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka, has arrested BJP leader Divya Hagargi on Friday, she is said to be the main accused in the scam. Hagaragi's arrest was announced by Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra to media, who said that this shows the BJP's commitment to a fair probe. 41-year-old BJP leader from Kalaburgi, Divya was the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's unit.
-
Gurugram: Cops recover ₹7.9 lakh more, car in nearly ₹1 crore cash van loot case
Gurugram: The police have recovered ₹7.9 lakh, a car, and a fake registration number plate of a vehicle in a ₹96.32 lakh loot case which took place on April 18, said the officials on Thursday. The recovery was made after six suspects, who were arrested in four days this week, confessed to the crime and made the revelations while in police remand, said the officials.
-
AC mechanic falls from sixth floor of Gurugram condominium while working, dies
An air-conditioner mechanic allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a condominium in Gurugram Sector 82 around 6.30pm on Thursday, said the police. Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that Kumar was repairing an AC, with one leg on a concrete visor outside the window, which allegedly collapsed and he fell down from the sixth floor. He died on the spot, the SHO added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics