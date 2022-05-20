PUC exam (Class 12) results date fixed for June third week: B C Nagesh

The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course (PUC) exams (Class 12) are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in a tweet on Friday.

"The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet.

The results of the PUC will be announced at www.karresults.nic.in.

The PUC exams in the state were conducted from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022, in which over six lakh students appeared from all over the state.

This year the exams were conducted in offline mode, however, they were cancelled in June 2021 amid the surging cases of Covid-19.

Earlier, the state government announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC/Class 10) exam results through the official websites of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday.

According to the minister, 85.63 per cent of students passed the SSLC examination.

"Rural students have done well in comparison to urban students while 91.32 per cent of rural students have passed whereas 86.54 per cent of urban students have passed, said Nagesh.

