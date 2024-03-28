Quick, last minute getaways around Bengaluru for the upcoming long weekend

Several residents in Bengaluru are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and capitalize on the upcoming long weekend by going on mini vacations. March 29 is Good Friday, and followed by the weekend, therefore, here is a list of the top five places you can escape to for a last minute holiday from Bengaluru: This past weekend was also a long weekend, with Holi falling on Monday. (Adobe Stock)

1. Horsley Hills: A three-hour ride through highways and beautiful villages, Horsley Hills is situated around 150 km away from Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh. Check this one out for a quieter and scenic one-day trip with beautiful terrain of mountains dotted with green.

2. Gudibande Fort: The fort is at a distance of 100 kilometres from the tech hub. It offers a lot more than just a hike, with its vast landscapes, hills, rivers and tiny villages making a sight for sore eyes.

3. Shivanasamudra: This is best known for its twin waterfalls - Barachukki and Gaganachukki - and is located near Mandya district of Karnataka. Having enhanced connectivity and ease of travel due to the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Shivanasamudra is a vibrant sight, especially during the monsoons.

4. Hampi: This city in Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage site with historical monuments all around. It is five to six hours away from Bengaluru and about 370 kms away. It is surrounded by breath-taking landscapes and architectural brilliance of the great Vijayanagara empire. If you are fond of south Indian history and Dravidian architecture, Hampi should definitely be in your wish list.

5. Nandi Hills: The all-time favourite, Nandi Hills is the go to for every Bengalurean, whether you want to relax and watch low-lying clouds at the top of the hill, or go for a trekking and camping experience filled with adventure. Nandi Hills is open all days of the week from 6 am to 6 pm and is located an ideal 60 kilometres away from the city. For the adrenaline junkies, you can even go paragliding at Nandi Hills. The best part is the connectivity, as this popular weekend destination now has an electric train service between Chikkaballapura and Devanahalli.

