Bengaluru, Asserting that Rajasthan is evolving and embracing progressive change, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday invited Karnataka and industry stakeholders present in Bengaluru to partner with the state in shaping a "new agricultural revolution."

Rajasthan CM Sharma invites Karnataka to partner in agritech transformation

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The CM was speaking at an investor meet organised in Bengaluru under the 'Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet –2026', aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a leading hub for agricultural innovation, agritech investment, and global partnerships.

"Rajasthan is moving toward building a strong agritech-driven economy by integrating its traditional agricultural strengths with modern technology. The state government is creating an investor-friendly environment," Sharma said.

"Out of the ₹35 lakh crore MoUs signed during the 2024 Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, ₹9 lakh crore worth of investments have already been grounded, and we welcome all stakeholders to be part of this transformative journey," he added.

Emphasising the synergy between the two states, he said, "Rajasthan is growing, evolving and embracing progressive change, and together with Karnataka, we can further strengthen our farmers by equipping them with the latest technologies and building a future of shared prosperity."

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the shared vision between the two states, he added, "Bengaluru and Rajasthan share a long-standing, cordial relationship built on innovation and progress." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the shared vision between the two states, he added, "Bengaluru and Rajasthan share a long-standing, cordial relationship built on innovation and progress." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As Rajasthan advances steadily toward becoming a Viksit Rajasthan, we invite Bengaluru and Karnataka to partner with us in shaping a new agricultural revolution," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As Rajasthan advances steadily toward becoming a Viksit Rajasthan, we invite Bengaluru and Karnataka to partner with us in shaping a new agricultural revolution," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The event was hosted by the Agriculture Department, Government of Rajasthan, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Rajasthan Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was hosted by the Agriculture Department, Government of Rajasthan, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Rajasthan Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The investor meet witnessed participation from key stakeholders across agriculture, agritech, industry, and investment sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investor meet witnessed participation from key stakeholders across agriculture, agritech, industry, and investment sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM said that through GRAM 2026, the government is committed to ushering in a new era of agricultural transformation by modernising farming practices, enhancing farmers' incomes, and connecting them with cutting-edge technologies such as AI and agritech innovations, while expanding access to food processing and global markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that through GRAM 2026, the government is committed to ushering in a new era of agricultural transformation by modernising farming practices, enhancing farmers' incomes, and connecting them with cutting-edge technologies such as AI and agritech innovations, while expanding access to food processing and global markets. {{/usCountry}}

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"This landmark initiative will bring together thousands of farmers, experts and investors on a single, dynamic platform," he said.

He further noted that the government is integrating key departments-including agriculture, electricity, cooperatives, animal husbandry and fisheries-to create a unified ecosystem for holistic farmer development.

"Our goal is to harness technology to drive sustainable growth and empower our farmers with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive," he added.

Highlighting progress in the agriculture sector, Rajasthan Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the state government is strengthening the agritech ecosystem through policy support, infrastructure development and innovation, creating a conducive environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

During the event, a film on GRAM 2026 was showcased, highlighting opportunities in Rajasthan's agriculture and agritech sectors, an official release said.

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Extensive deliberations on agriculture, agritech, investment and partnership opportunities were held during the meet, with participants exploring collaborative pathways to strengthen the sector.

The main event, GRAM 2026, is scheduled to be held from May 23 to 25, 2026, in Jaipur, with expected participation from investors, industry leaders and policymakers from across India and abroad.

As part of the preparatory outreach, roadshows have already been conducted in Jaipur and New Delhi, with more planned across major cities to further expand the reach of the initiative, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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