Ramazan 2022: Best places for iftar treats in Bengaluru

The Holy Month of Ramadan is almost about to end and that means it will be a while before you can try out amazing iftar treats. With Covid-19 robbing us of two years, here are some amazing places in Bengaluru to satiate your Iftar cravings.

Charminar Kabab Paradise, Frazer Town

Credits : BangaloreLocale

Topping the list is Charminar Kabab Paradise. I mean who doesn't love melt-in-your-mouth kababs? It is one of the most famous destinations for food on the Frazer Town road just near the mosque road. From mutton seekh kababs to chicken tikkas, everything they serve is mouth-watering. One should even try the famous keema naan, all items are freshly made and served hot to the customers.

People also go to the joint for its delicious Harira, which is a warm milk drink with dry fruit, shredded coconut powder, and poppy seeds. It acts as a booster drink for the ones opening their Roza.

Address: Mosque Complex, 40, MM Road, Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560005

Kormangala Food Street

Credits : LBB

It is the next go-to place for Ramadan delicacies in the town. It has some of the best food stalls in the city which serve mouth-smacking dishes. They have a wide variety of options to choose from and is the ultimate destination for all food explorers.

Just name a dish, from biryani to kababs to haleem to desserts like phirni and much more, it's a one-stop destination for food. If you love to try new dishes, you should definitely get your hands on camel meat.

The street has its own charm and one can go around the stalls to try various dishes around. It also has great seafood like prawns and kingfish.

Address: 121-17, 1st Main Rd, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034

Bilal Bakery, Shivajinagar

Credits : Restaurant Guru

Being in one of the oldest neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, the bakery is famous for years. Samosa is an all-time favourite for the bakery's customers. It is well known for its ande ki mithai and dil khush. During the month of Ramadan, they widen the variety of food they have to offer.

The keema samosas are sold in kilos during the holy month, they are just perfectly crispy from the outside and flavourful from the inside. Chicken skewers are also the most recommended dishes during Ramadan.

Address: Shop No. 92/25, Near Shivaji Nagar Circle, Chandani Chowk Road, Shivajinagar, Venkataswamy Naidu Rd, Swamy Shivanandapuram, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560051

Albert Bakery, Frazer Road

Credits : Tripadvisor

Another very famous and heavily crowded joint during Ramadan is the Albert Bakery on Frazer road. It is a more than 115 years old year bakery that has a great history of serving the best brain puffs in town. These puffs have a great fan following during regular days and double's in the month of Ramadan.

Baked Biscuits, cookies, and cocktail samosas are some of the most recommended items. They have a wide variety of bakery items on their menu and each of which just tastes better than the other. Its chicken malai cutlet and chicken seekh roll are a must-try.

The bakery is well-known for its evergreen quality food for more than a hundred years. It also has freshly baked bread like garlic loaves, croissants, etc.

Address: 93, Mosque Rd, Cleveland Town, Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560005

Empire Restaurants, All over Banglore

Credits : Hotel Empire

The restaurant has multiple branches all across the city and each of them serves the same quality of food. It is undoubtedly one of the largest restaurant chains in the city and has gained immense popularity among Bengalureans. One can look up to their quick service at all branches and look forward to eating from the restaurant even on the go.

They just run out of stock very quickly during the month of Ramadna as they have great kababs and all kinds of chicken dishes. Adding to the menu they also serve Arabic and North Indian dishes. Pineapple ka meetha and phirni are its best selling desserts.

Address : It has branches on Frazer Road, Shivajinagar, Majestic, Brigade Road and 22 more outlets.