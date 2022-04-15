Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question

Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej’s pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging ‘secret’.

Kej won his second Grammy on April 4 in the Best New Age Album category for his album Divine Tides. He had won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category.

Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy. While the first image was from 2015, when Ricky won his first Grammy, the second one was from their meeting yesterday.

In the tweet that accompanied the images, the ace musician compared how in the past seven years he has aged a lot with his hair and beard turning grey, while the PM has remained the same.

He wrote, "7 year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy. Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia."

On Thursday, the PM had personally met the Bengaluru-based musician and in a tweet stated, "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Kej told PTI, "I won my first Grammy at the age of 33, I am 40 now. The Grammys always felt like an unattainable dream, I wouldn't even think about it. It felt like it was not possible, me being a person from India, living in India, making niche music in the country. I didn't even give it a second thought, because it was just impossible. Then, when I won, I thought what is my goal now? I never had any long term plans. Today, when I have won my second, it feels surreal, it is yet to sink in."

Ricky Kej was born in North Carolina in the United States and moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He attended the Bishop Cotton Boys School in Bengaluru and studied dentistry in college. He is said to have taken to music at a young age and got involved in it first-hand after he watched his friends play the guitar. While studying in college, Kej simultaneously took formal education in both western classical and Indian classical music.

(With PTI Inputs)

