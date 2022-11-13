Row amid claims that Devegowda was not invited to Bengaluru event attended by PM

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has slammed the Basavaraj Bommai government, claiming his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was not invited for the inaugration of Kempegowda statue. Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party denied Kumaraswamy's charges, saying the JD(S) veteran was invited to the event by the chief minister himself

Kumaraswamy claimed that the invitation letter for the event was handed over to the guards of his residence in the midnight of November 11, hours before the event.

“BJP is doing politics. Without printing his name on the invitation, how will they call him? They already circulated the cards. Chief minister called him at 9.30pm on Nov 10. At 12.45am, he had sent a letter through someone who handed it over to guards,” ANI quoted the ex-CM.

Kumaraswamy also slammed the ruling BJP government for defending their act in this issue. “How will they defend this? If he wanted to invite, he should've sent some minister with his name printed on the official invitation", he said.

"Without his name in the official program, how will they call him and accommodate him at the event? Now, they're defending that they had invited him”, Kumaraswamy added.

In a tweet, the Karnataka BJP claimed that an invitation letter was sent to Deve Gowda, who was also invited by Bommai over a phone call.

“Not only was the first invitation letter sent to Mr. Devegowda, the only Kannadiga who was the Prime Minister, Mr. @BSBommai himself called and invited. JDS has shown its timely wisdom by lying in such matters,” read a tweet by Karnataka BJP.

