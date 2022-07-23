SC stays HC order refusing to quash corruption case against ex-CM Yediyurappa
In a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the 2020 Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash a corruption case related to the de-notification of land against him.
The High Court, on December 22, 2020, refused to quash a criminal complaint registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Yediyurappa, accused of de-notifying parcels of land and allotting it to entrepreneurs during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister between February 2006 and October 2007.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli also issued notices to the Karnataka Lokayukta police and Vasudeva Reddy on an appeal of Yediyurappa against the order of the high court.
The counsel for the former CM contended that the High Court had quashed the FIR against co-accused Raghunath Vishwanath Deshpande in the same case in 2015 and in this backdrop, the probe against Yediyurappa was illegal and amounted to the abuse of the judicial process.
The FIR was registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on December 21, 2015, on a private complaint filed by Reddy for the offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
6 kanwariyas from Gwalior mowed down by speeding truck in Hathras
Six kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh died after a speeding truck mowed them down near Sadabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Additional director general of police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna, who rushed from Agra and reached the spot on Saturday added that the truck which struck these kanwariya has been identified and police teams are on track to nab the driver. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed condolences and has directed all measures for better treatment to those injured.
1.5-yr-old girl run over in Bengaluru as father reversed truck: Report
In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-half year old girl was mowed down by Monika's father's reversing truck near her home in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area on Friday. According to a report from The Times of India, the girl, whose name was Monika Devi, was playing near her house in Kammanahalli near Anekal, early on Friday morning while her mother, Vendamma Devi, had taken her elder daughter, five years old, to school.
40 potholes in a 200m stretch: This Bengaluru road is viral
A video is now going viral on social media where a biker is seen riding through multiple potholes, an experience the user described as off-roading. The user named Ankita Banerjee said there are 40 potholes in a 200-metre stretch of the road and asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to respond on the issue. “Thanks for highlighting the issue. This “road” is an encroachment of the Rajakaluve BBMP Zonal Commissioner working on recovering the encroachment(Sic)”.
Delhi excise policy row: BJP protests against Manish Sisodia | Watch
Amid the ongoing war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party over excise policy of the AAP-led Delhi government, the state unit of the BJP hit the streets on Saturday, demanding arrest of senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Anurag Thakur's jibe at Kejriwal Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Delhi BJP workers, who were protesting outside Sisodia's residence, breaking barricades put up by Delhi Police.
DU’s final-year students have their bucket lists sorted
After taking admission in Delhi University, this is the first time that the batch of 2021-23 has got a chance to live the true college experience. Having begun their first session of final year recently, the students have their bucket lists in place, to ensure that they don't end up like their preceding batch, that is, without the cool campus life! Waiting to attend fest!
