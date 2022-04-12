Scholarship scheme for children of weavers, fishermen in Karnataka

To increase the literacy rate and reduce the unemployment rate in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the extension of the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for the children of weavers and fishermen families for this year as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a programme at Uchila Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi district Bommai said, "It has been decided to extend the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for children of weavers and fishermen families this year too."

The CM said the hostel facilities will be provided for students of fishermen families to avoid any disruption in higher education to the students of weaker sections.

"Hostel facilities would be provided for students from fishermen's families by the Social Welfare department," he said.

Bommai complimented the Union government's programme to make fishing a profitable vocation and announced that the state government would provide 100 deep sea fishing boats for fishermen adding that 5000 houses would be built for fishermen under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme. To improve the fishing facilities, desilting work would be taken up at 8 ports in the state. He also promised a diesel subsidy to fishermen for the entire 10 month season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the importance of women in the economic development of the state he stressed the state government's objectives for women empowerment in the state.

"An Anchor Bank would be linked to Women's Self Help Groups. They would be provided loans up to ₹1.50 lakh to take up economic activities to realise the State government's objective of women's empowerment," he said.

Bommai further said, "The Muzrai department would provide a grant of ₹5 crore for the Sri Mahalakshmi temple as requested by the Mogaveerara Sangha."

Meanwhile, as per an official statement, under the Raita Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme 2022, the state government will provide scholarships ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹11,000 for the higher education of the children of farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through this scheme, the amount of scholarship money of the beneficiaries will be transferred directly to the bank account.

The scholarship scheme launched on August 7 2021 by the Government of Karnataka aims to provide scholarships to the children of farmers in the state to enable them to pursue higher education. (ANI)