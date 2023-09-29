Section 144 imposed in Karnataka ahead of bandh over Cauvery row

In anticipation of Friday’s Karnataka bandh, Bengaluru police commissioner, B Dayananda on Thursday announced the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as a preventive measure.

A view of closed shops in the KR Market amid the 'Bengaluru bandh' called by the Kannada activists and farmers over the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dayananda said that the prohibitory orders will be enforced for 24 hours, starting midnight on Thursday. He further urged those inclined to protest to assemble at Freedom Park, where peaceful demonstrations have been permitted by the state government.

“We have issued a notice to those who have declared the bandh. We cannot disregard the potential destruction of public and private property that often accompanies such political actions. The organisations that call for such bandhs will be liable to compensate the government, the public and citizens for the loss suffered by them for such destruction,” he said.

The police department has also deployed 80,000 personnel across Karnataka to ensure security. They have issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against anyone disrupting law and order during the bandh. “Strict action will be taken against protestors who break rules during the bandh. No businesses should be forcefully closed and protests must be held in a peaceful manner,” said R Hitendra, additional director general of police (ADGP), Law and Order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To ensure the safety of students, Bengaluru (urban) district deputy commissioner, Dayananda KA declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru for the day of the bandh.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association, following a meeting of hotel proprietors, pledged their support for the bandh announced by the pro-Kannada groups, and have opted to keep their establishments closed on Friday. Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola-Uber Driver’s and Owner’s Association said all drivers have been informed to stay off the road from 6 am to 6 pm. “We will hold a rally from Nayandahalli to Town Hall,” he said.

The Sandalwood film industry has also lend support to the Karnataka bandh. The Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce (KFCC) president, NM Suresh, announced plans for a protest in Bengaluru under the leadership of actor Shiva Raj Kumar. “The Kannada film industry supports the Karnataka bandh. We will stage a protest near the film chamber office with the participation of around 1,500 people, including numerous celebrities,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moments after commissioner B. Dayananda’s announcement of prohibitory orders, pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj announced that the ‘Kannada Okkuta’, which has called for the bandh, will march from Town Hall to Freedom Park as originally planned.

“I urge the people of Karnataka to rally behind this bandh. It’s an effort to safeguard the Cauvery river. I call upon chief minister Siddaramaiah to support the bandh. No matter which section they impose, we are committed to our march from Town Hall to Freedom Park on Friday,” Nagaraj said.

However, home minister G Parameshwara sternly warned potential bandh enforcers, threatening stringent action against any attempts to forcibly impose the bandh. “While we respect the right to protest, the courts have ruled against the imposition of bandhs. We will not tolerate any shutdown attempts. During the last Bengaluru bandh, we suffered losses estimated at ₹1,500-2,000 crore. We cannot afford further economic setbacks,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday objected to the bandh called by various pro-Kannada groups over the Cauvery issue and appealed to protesters to follow the court orders. “I will not oppose the bandh, but responsible people will follow the court orders. We have to protect the public property. The CWMA [Cauvery Water Management Authority] has called for a meeting on Friday and I have directed officials to attend the meeting in person. Our officials will argue strongly that we cannot release water to Tamil Nadu. I request people not to observe bandh,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ensured his support to the bandh, citing the government’s earlier inaction over the Cauvery issue. “We will stand by the bandh until the issue is resolved. The CWRC [Cauvery Water Regulation Committee] has yet again ordered the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The state government failed to act when the committee ordered Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs of water. Now the government has come to its senses and is in a panic mode,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CWRC on Tuesday mandated Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15.

A CWMA is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, the CWMA will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the current water availability situation and will deliberate on the recent directive issued by the CWRC on Tuesday.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said his government will move the Supreme Court to challenge the recent directive by CWRC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail