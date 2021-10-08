Services of Bengaluru Metro to be curtailed tomorrow. Check details here

The operations of Bengaluru Metro will be curtailed on Saturday due to structural maintenance work on the Purple Line. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be taking up the maintenance activity on Saturday evening.

"To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road metro stations," the BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer said in a statement today.

The statement further said that metro trains will continue to run between M G Road and Kengeri Metro Stations on the Purple Line as scheduled. Metro Services on Green Line and the entire purple line will run normally as per schedule on October 9 and 10, it said.

The extended Purle Line was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Puri and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in August this year.

The line under Phase 2 of the Namma Metro project has six stations - Nayanadahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri. The services of the Metro are operational between 7am and 8pm and the trains run at a frequency of 10 minutes between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli.

Last month, Bommai reiterated that the Phase-II of the Bengaluru Metro should be completed by 2024, a year ahead of the original deadline, so as to ensure that the project becomes a “lifeline” for the residents of India’s IT capital.

The metro project has seen several delays since its announcement in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has managed to complete just around 60 kms in the last 13 years, averaging around 4 kms per year, Hindustan Times reported in February.

But Bommai attributed those delays to the project being a new thing for the IT city. He said the learnings from this phase would help quicken the other stages and make it operational.