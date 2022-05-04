Shah inaugurates NATGRID campus in Bengaluru

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru that will help in stopping modern day crimes and have the upper hand against any threats.

“Security requirements today have changed significantly as compared to the earlier security challenges in terms of data, scope and complexity. Therefore, there is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources. The government has entrusted the task of developing and operating a state-of-the-art and innovative information technology platform for accessing information from the data collection organisations to NATGRID,” Shah was quoted as saying in a government statement.

Shah said the central government will soon be developing a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling and other terrorist activities.

“Intelligence and legal agencies should now be able to make full use of them with the barriers to critical data being removed. With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the current way of working of agencies,” Shah said, adding that NATGRID will fulfil the responsibility of linking various sources of data.

India, like many other countries worldwide, has seen a rise in modern-day crimes operated from remote locations, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace the source or diffuse the threat.

Shah said the new technology should have an in-built mechanism for continuous upgradation and that there should be a study group in NATGRID to create a database of modus operandi of various crimes committed within the country.

C-DAC, the state-run supercomputer developer, is implementing the project, which is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero tolerance policy on terrorism.

“For analysis of information, it is important that Accessible, Affordable, Available, Accountable and Actionable points are kept in mind,” the home minister said. He said user agencies should exercise caution and discretion in using the system and ensure it is not misused.

The Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns forced the culture of work from home, leading to heightened online activity including higher transactions through the web, adding to risks of identity and data theft.

NATGRID will be available to 11 central agencies and police of all states and union territories.

Shah was in Bengaluru to take stock of the political situation in Karnataka under chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as take part in some events including the Basava Jayanthi.

Shah paid homage to Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer. The BJP enjoys the backing of the Lingayat community, believed to be the single largest caste group in Karnataka, and Shah is leaving no stone unturned to retain their support to help the saffron outfit return to power in 2023. Shah also was part of the valedictory event for Khelo India University Games which concluded in Bengaluru.

