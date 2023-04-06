KP Sripal, a Shivamogga based lawyer, wrote to the Election Commission, asking for a ban on the movies, shows and commercials of actor Kichcha Sudeep till the election results. On Wednesday, Kannada star Sudeep announced his support to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and said that he will follow his words in the election campaign.

Shivamogga lawyer asks EC to ban Kichcha Sudeep movies till Karnataka elections

The lawyer claimed that the movies and commercials of Kichcha Sudeep might influence the public as the model code of conduct is in force. He wrote. “Actor Sudeep announced his support to the BJP, and he will remain as the party's star campaigner across the state. Hence, I urge the EC to ban his movies and the commercials from getting telecasted on television till May 13, as they can directly influence the public during the model code of conduct.”

Earlier, Kichcha Sudeep also received a threat letter from anonymous. In the letter, the unknown person threatened to leak the actor's private video. The actor responded to the threat letter and said that he will give a befitting reply to whoever is behind it. He also alleged that someone from the film industry has done it.

On Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep addressed the press along with CM Basavaraj Bommai and announced his support to his ‘uncle’ Bommai. Sudeep also clarified that he will not be contesting in the polls, but he would help Bommai in winning the elections. “I am not a politician but an actor. I am here to support the person who stood by me in my tough time. It is time to show gratitude to those people in life,” told Bommai.