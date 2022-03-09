Shobha Gasti and Nivruti Rai from Karnataka honoured by the President

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shobha Gasti from Belagavi and Nivruti Rai from Bengaluru were presented the Nari Shakti Puruskar by President Ramnath Kovind for their remarkable efforts in child rights protection and promoting women's entrepreneurship

Shobha Gasti, the founder of Mahilla Abhivrudhi Mattu Samrakshana Samasthe (MASS), which works in 360 villages across three talukas in Belagavi, Karnataka, has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the cause of women and girls' empowerment. Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India from Bengaluru, was honoured for her achievements in the field of technology, truly representing 21st-century women and empowering students to build an AI-enabled Hi-Tech future for India.

They were among the 29 others who were awarded the Nari Shakti Puruskar on the occasion of International Women's Day in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the empowerment of women.

They were also congratulated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. For Shobha Gasti Bommai said, “Thanks to Hon’ble President Shri Ramnath Kovind ji for conferring #NariShaktiPuraskar on Shobha Gasti for her commendable efforts in empowerment of women & girls through her NGO in Belagavi which has helped 3,600 Devadasis to join mainstream."

For decades Shobha has been fighting for girl child empowerment who get entangled in early child marriage, as well as the importance of education and awareness in combating such violations. She has also worked with Devadasi women who have faced oppression for years. She began volunteering for the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project and later co-founded the Ammo Foundation to give her movement strength and shape. Today, she is one of the most powerful women in the region, having dedicated her life to the cause for which she has promised to fight.

While for Nivruti Rai, the CM said, “Congrats to @rnivruti of @IntelIndia on being awarded the #NariShaktiPuraskar by Hon’ble President Shri Ramnath Kovind ji for developing power efficient semiconductor chips & new rural connectivity solutions for cost-effective & high-speed broadband connection.”

Nivruti is a firm believer in the power of innovation to create value for people and economic growth. Under her leadership, Intel India launched programmes for skill training, rural connectivity, and the establishment of AI research centres last year. The company claims to have trained over 2 million children as well as 5,000 government officials. Nivruti joined Intel in 1995 and spearheaded efforts to reduce chip power consumption in microprocessors. As Vice-President of Foundry Services, she is in charge of IP design services and automotive verticals. Intel has incubated over 70 start-ups under Nivruti.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is awarded to women for her outstanding efforts in promoting women's entrepreneurship and local products on a global scale. The Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to recognise and celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.