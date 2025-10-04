‘Siddaramiah makes a mockery of Mysuru Dasara’: Ex-Bengaluru top cop slams ministers’ parade arrogance

Rao expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of the parade vehicle and highlighting the incident as a display of entitlement and a lack of respect for the traditional event.

Bengaluru's former top cop, Bhaskar Rao, has publicly criticized what he claims was the participation of Minister HC Mahadevappa's grandson in the ceremonial jeep during the Mysuru Dasara parade.

“In a formal parade of Mysore Dasara, along with a jamboree of Ministers with CM Siddaramiah, a young nepokid rides the ceremonial guard of honour jeep. Seems he is Minister Mahadevappa’s grandson. Scant respect, arrogance, entitled attitude and no regard for people’s Dasara. Siddaramiah makes a mockery of entire Dasara. Pride will fall and day is not far when people will be filled with anger and hatred. A Nepal like situation waiting to happen. Dharwad town almost came to a boil last week”, he wrote on X.

The controversy centers around the grandson of Minister HC Mahadevappa, who was seen accompanying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and other cabinet ministers in the ceremonial jeep during the Jamboo Savari, the grand finale of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The presence of a non-official family member in such a prominent position has raised questions about protocol and appropriateness.

Mysuru Dasara A stunning drone show during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations has gone viral, with aerial footage capturing nearly 3,000 drones forming spectacular images in the night sky.

The display, held at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap on the evening of September 28, featured 2,983 drones creating a massive tiger artwork, surpassing the previous record of 1,985 drones, according to The Hindu. Srihari Karath, who shared a viral video of the event, captioned it: “Full video of the 3000 Drones Show by Botlab Dynamics at Mysuru last night, and a Guinness Record for ‘Largest Aerial image of a Mammal formed by drones.’”

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) ensured all necessary procedures were followed, with certification from a London-based team and vetting by aeronautical engineers, auditors, and legal experts.

