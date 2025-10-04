Tension in Karnataka's Belagavi after ‘I love Muhammad’ slogans spark stone-pelting

Belagavi witnessed a tense situation on Friday night when stone-pelting broke out during the Urs procession at the Mehboob Subhani Dargah in Khadak Galli, police sources said on Saturday. Police personnel rushed to the area and intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control. (X)

The unrest followed a dispute over slogans raised during the event.

According to officials, the incident was triggered when a group of youths in the procession shouted the slogan “I Love Muhammad,” news agency PTI reported. Residents of Khadak Galli, a locality the procession does not usually pass through, questioned the change in route and objected to the slogan. The disagreement quickly escalated into stone-pelting at the spot.

Police personnel rushed to the area and intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control. A senior officer said, “We intervened immediately and dispersed the groups before the matter could turn serious. The situation is now under control.”

To ensure peace, additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. The incident comes just a day before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s scheduled visit to Belagavi on Saturday, heightening the need for vigilance.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged residents to maintain calm as investigations continue.

Earlier in May, the Belagavi police had launched a search for unidentified individuals after a religious book was found partially burnt near a mosque in Santibasthawad village, approximately 10 kilometres from the city.

According to officials, protestors from Santibasthawad, Peeranwadi, Machche, and surrounding areas attempted to march into Belagavi city to submit a memorandum to the district administration. However, authorities stopped them en route and allowed them to demonstrate along the Belagavi–Goa state highway near Visvesvarayya Technological University (VTU). The protest caused traffic disruption for over two hours.

(With PTI inputs)